325 km in 105 hours, four days without sleep: Indian athlete achieves remarkable feat at ultramarathon in Australia

Sukant Singh Suki, the only Indian participant, completed the Unreasonable East 200 Mile ultramarathon in Australia. He aims to raise awareness about ADHD and has authored two books on overcoming challenges.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published2 Sep 2024, 10:48 PM IST
Sukant Singh Suki, an Indian endurance athlete(India’s High Commissioner in Australia)

Sukant Singh Suki, an Indian endurance athlete, has recently achieved the extraordinary feat of completing Australia's "Unreasonable East 200 Mile", considered to be one of the toughest ultra-marathons in the world.

Suki was congratulated by India's High Commissioner in Australia.

In a post on social media platform X, the High Commission of India wrote, "High Commissioner congratulated Sukant Singh Suki on completing in Queensland one of the toughest ultra marathons - the ‘Unreasonable east 200 mile’. He was the only Indian to take up the challenge this year."

Also Read | Australia to limit foreign students intake from 2025

It further said that through his run, Sukant wishes to raise awareness of "mental illness specially Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in India & around the world, drawing from his own challenges & how he overcame them".

"This is also the subject of his two books: Limitless Humans and Chasing Genius. @DrSJaishankar @PMOIndia," the report said.

Suki finished the 325 km race in 105 hours and 31 minutes. He went without any sleep for four consecutive days, during the race between 21 and 25 August.

Also Read | How do elite athletes deal with their sports injuries?

Only 20 out of 27 athletes who participated in the race could finish the race. In an interaction with NDTV, Suki called it a "brutal survival challenge".

"I realised that what our mind and body can achieve is limitless," he said.

Suri has been staying in Australia since 2016. He also has a YouTube channel. In a video two days ago, he uploaded a video documenting his preparation for the race.

Also Read | National Sports Day: PM Modi pays homage to Major Dhyan Chand

"This is going to stay with me forever. After training so hard for six months, I realized what a human mind and body can achieve. Special thanks to my support crew Rob and Sonya who helped me finish his challenge," he wrote in the description of the video.

Last year, he also participated in the 350 km-long "Delirious West ultra-marathon" in Australia.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Sep 2024, 10:48 PM IST
Business NewsNews325 km in 105 hours, four days without sleep: Indian athlete achieves remarkable feat at ultramarathon in Australia

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bank Of Baroda

    253.90
    03:53 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    3.75 (1.5%)

    Tata Steel

    152.85
    03:59 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    296.90
    03:53 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    -2.5 (-0.84%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    178.70
    03:48 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    1.75 (0.99%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Jio Financial Services

    344.65
    03:59 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    22.9 (7.12%)

    Aegis Logis

    802.95
    03:40 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    50.5 (6.71%)

    Adani Power

    670.45
    03:57 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    38.5 (6.09%)

    Adani Green Energy

    1,945.20
    03:59 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    104.75 (5.69%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,829.00-432.00
      Chennai
      73,685.00360.00
      Delhi
      73,541.00-360.00
      Kolkata
      73,829.00-72.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue