325 km in 105 hours, four days without sleep: Indian athlete achieves remarkable feat at ultramarathon in Australia

Sukant Singh Suki, an Indian endurance athlete, has recently achieved the extraordinary feat of completing Australia's "Unreasonable East 200 Mile", considered to be one of the toughest ultra-marathons in the world.

Suki was congratulated by India's High Commissioner in Australia.

In a post on social media platform X, the High Commission of India wrote, "High Commissioner congratulated Sukant Singh Suki on completing in Queensland one of the toughest ultra marathons - the ‘Unreasonable east 200 mile’. He was the only Indian to take up the challenge this year."

It further said that through his run, Sukant wishes to raise awareness of "mental illness specially Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in India & around the world, drawing from his own challenges & how he overcame them".

"This is also the subject of his two books: Limitless Humans and Chasing Genius. @DrSJaishankar @PMOIndia," the report said.

Suki finished the 325 km race in 105 hours and 31 minutes. He went without any sleep for four consecutive days, during the race between 21 and 25 August.

Only 20 out of 27 athletes who participated in the race could finish the race. In an interaction with NDTV, Suki called it a "brutal survival challenge".

"I realised that what our mind and body can achieve is limitless," he said.

Suri has been staying in Australia since 2016. He also has a YouTube channel. In a video two days ago, he uploaded a video documenting his preparation for the race.

"This is going to stay with me forever. After training so hard for six months, I realized what a human mind and body can achieve. Special thanks to my support crew Rob and Sonya who helped me finish his challenge," he wrote in the description of the video.