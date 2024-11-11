360 One co-founder Yatin Shah buys ₹158.51 crore penthouse in Mumbai's Worli

Yatin Shah, the co-founder of 360 One, purchased a sea-view penthouse in Worli, Mumbai, for ₹ 158.51 crore. The 10,312 sqft duplex is part of the Prime Ceejay Residency project.

Yatin Shah, co-founder of 360 One, has bought a penthouse with a sea view in Worli, Mumbai, for ₹158.51 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 10,312 square feet residence is part of Prime Ceejay Residency and is one of the costliest deals in the city, according to Zapkey.

“Yatin Shah is the co-founder of asset and wealth management firm 360 One and Joint CEO of 360 One Wealth. He has bought this duplex apartment in a new luxury under construction project Prime Ceejay Residency," Zapkey wrote on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Prime Ceejay Residency project will have 33 floors with 19 units. The project will be finished by June 2025.

“The project has 33 floors with only 19 units- a mix of 4 and 5 BHKs. It is scheduled for completion in June 2025," Zapkey added.

“The total carpet area of the duplex apartment is 10,312 sft, and at a price of ₹158.5 cr, it is one of the costliest deals in Mumbai at ₹1,53,700/sft," it said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, investment firm KKR India's CEO Gaurav Trehan bought an apartment for ₹88 crore in a project called Morena House by JSW Realty in South Mumbai.

In May 2024, Karan Bhagat, co-founder and CEO of 360 One, bought two apartments in the luxury project Oberoi 360 West for ₹170 cr.

Soaring housing rents in Mumbai In a related development, along with soaring property prices, getting a 1BHK flat on a rental basis in Mumbai costs nearly ₹5.18 lakh annually, Mint reported on October 18, citing a CREDAI-MCHI report. The rent for a 1BHK in Mumbai is higher than the annual salary of junior-level employees, which is around ₹4.49 lakh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The report also said that high rental prices may force people to choose cities with low rents, leading to a brain drain.