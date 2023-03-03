Home / News / 3.8 magnitude of earthquake jolts Odisha's Koraput
Back

An earthquake of 3.8 degree of magnitude hit Odisha's Koraput in the early hours of Friday. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the centre of the earthquake was located 5 kilometre below the ground.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.8, Occurred on 03-03-2023, 05:05:44 IST, Lat: 18.83 & Long: 83.21, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Koraput Odisha for more information Download the BhooKamp App," tweeted National Centre for Seismology on Friday.

Due to the mild intensity of the earthquake, no damage to property or casualty was reported in the state. The epicentre of the earthquake was located 129 kilometre east of Jagdalpur in Chattisgarh. The local people in Narayanpatna and nearby areas felt the tremors of the quake and panicked, reported local media. Due to mild jolts, people stepped out of their houses, people also said that they could also hear a roaring sound.

Notably, some of the districts of Odisha have been identified of being prone to earthquake. Odisha's Angul district Talcher and its nearby areas were recently identified as Zone III, which means they fall under the moderate damage risk zone, according to local media reports.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x