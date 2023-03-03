An earthquake of 3.8 degree of magnitude hit Odisha's Koraput in the early hours of Friday. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the centre of the earthquake was located 5 kilometre below the ground.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.8, Occurred on 03-03-2023, 05:05:44 IST, Lat: 18.83 & Long: 83.21, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Koraput Odisha for more information Download the BhooKamp App," tweeted National Centre for Seismology on Friday.

Due to the mild intensity of the earthquake, no damage to property or casualty was reported in the state. The epicentre of the earthquake was located 129 kilometre east of Jagdalpur in Chattisgarh. The local people in Narayanpatna and nearby areas felt the tremors of the quake and panicked, reported local media. Due to mild jolts, people stepped out of their houses, people also said that they could also hear a roaring sound.

Notably, some of the districts of Odisha have been identified of being prone to earthquake. Odisha's Angul district Talcher and its nearby areas were recently identified as Zone III, which means they fall under the moderate damage risk zone, according to local media reports.