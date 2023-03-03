3.8 magnitude of earthquake jolts Odisha's Koraput
A mild earthquake of magnitude 3.8 degree on Richter Scale hit Koraput district in Odisha on Friday morning. The epicentre of the earthquake was located 129 kilometre east of Jagdalpur in Chattisgarh
An earthquake of 3.8 degree of magnitude hit Odisha's Koraput in the early hours of Friday. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the centre of the earthquake was located 5 kilometre below the ground.
