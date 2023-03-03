3.8 magnitude of earthquake jolts Odisha's Koraput

Due to the mild intensity of the earthquake, no damage to property or casualty was reported in the state. The epicentre of the earthquake was located 129 kilometre east of Jagdalpur in Chattisgarh. The local people in Narayanpatna and nearby areas felt the tremors of the quake and panicked, reported local media. Due to mild jolts, people stepped out of their houses, people also said that they could also hear a roaring sound.

