3M Nears Roughly $5.5 Billion Earplugs Settlement

3M and plaintiffs attorneys are nearing a settlement that would resolve hundreds of thousands of claims by veterans that earplugs made by the company and a subsidiary failed to protect them from hearing loss.

Under the terms being discussed, 3M would pay about $5.5 billion, people close to the discussions said. Negotiations are continuing, they said, and the final amount hasn’t been established yet.

The 3M board hasn’t yet voted on a proposal to settle the case, the people said.

The earplug litigation has become the largest mass tort in U.S. history, with more than 300,000 claims. Veterans allege that 3M and Aearo Technologies, a company 3M acquired in 2008, produced faulty earplugs that failed to protect their hearing from noise damage when issued to them by the U.S. military. 3M is contesting the cases, and has said the earplugs work correctly when used with proper training.

The settlement amount being considered is substantially less than the $10 billion to $15 billion that some analysts have predicted the case would cost 3M. The possible settlement was earlier reported by Bloomberg News.

3M’s ability to absorb a huge earplug settlement has been diminished by a tentative settlement in June for litigation over so-called forever chemicals in municipal drinking water. That agreement between 3M and municipal water providers, which still needs court approval, could cost 3M as much as $12.5 billion over 13 years.

The earplugs, which were developed by Aearo Technologies, were designed to protect users’ hearing from loud noises such as explosions, but permit voices or softer noises to be heard.

3M agreed in 2018 to pay $9.1 million to the U.S. government to resolve allegations that 3M’s earplugs were defective because they could imperceptibly loosen in a wearer’s ear. 3M had argued that the earplugs were effective if worn correctly.

Aearo last summer filed for bankruptcy as a separate company, accepting responsibility for all the liability claims. The move was meant to give Aearo leverage in bankruptcy court to craft a settlement with the plaintiffs. 3M pledged to pay for any settlement that Aearo reached.

U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Jeffrey Graham in Indianapolis dismissed Aearo’s bankruptcy filing in June, saying that Aearo didn’t qualify for bankruptcy protections as a distressed company as long as it had 3M’s pledge to pay for a settlement. Aearo plans to appeal the ruling.

3M Chief Executive Mike Roman said during the second-quarter earnings call last month that the company was making progress on its litigation issues. It still faces lawsuits from state attorneys general and personal-injury claims over forever chemicals, known broadly as PFAS. The company said last year it would stop making and using the chemicals by the end of 2025.