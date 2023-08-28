3M Nears Roughly $5.5 Billion Earplugs Settlement
Summary
- Litigation over hearing-loss complaints ranks as the largest mass tort in U.S. history, with more than 300,000 claims
3M and plaintiffs attorneys are nearing a settlement that would resolve hundreds of thousands of claims by veterans that earplugs made by the company and a subsidiary failed to protect them from hearing loss.
