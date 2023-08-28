3M Nears Roughly $5.5 Billion Earplugs Settlement

The earplug litigation has become the largest mass tort in U.S. history, with more than 300,000 claims. Veterans allege that 3M and Aearo Technologies, a company 3M acquired in 2008, produced faulty earplugs that failed to protect their hearing from noise damage when issued to them by the U.S. military. 3M is contesting the cases, and has said the earplugs work correctly when used with proper training.

