Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / 3M Raises Profit Forecast as New CEO Brown Takes Helm

3M Raises Profit Forecast as New CEO Brown Takes Helm

Bloomberg

3M Co. raised its full-year profit forecast in a sign of progress as its new chief executive looks to reinvigorate the iconic manufacturer after a lengthy period of turmoil.

3M Raises Profit Forecast as New CEO Brown Takes Helm

(Bloomberg) -- 3M Co. raised its full-year profit forecast in a sign of progress as its new chief executive looks to reinvigorate the iconic manufacturer after a lengthy period of turmoil.

The maker of Post-it notes and industrial adhesives now expects 2024 adjusted earnings of between $7.00 to $7.30 per share, the company said Friday as it reported second-quarter financial results. That boosts the midpoint of 3M’s forecast to $7.15, up from $7.05 under its previous outlook.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The results are the first under 3M Chief Executive Officer Bill Brown, who succeeded Mike Roman on May 1. Brown inherited a much smaller company following the spinoff of 3M’s huge health-care products division unit amid massive legal liabilities.

Boosting 3M’s sales growth is a priority, Brown said in an interview. To get there, he wants to increase the pace of new product development. He also plans to reduce the organizations complexity. For example, a Command strip passed through five factories and two distribution centers before it gets to the customer, he said.

“We’ll take a fresh look at what cost is embedded in that complexity," said Brown, an aerospace veteran named to the CEO job in March.

Adding to the company’s challenges is that it’s also looking for a new chief financial officer after announcing earlier this month that Monish Patolawala would depart for Archer-Daniels-Midland Co.

Adjusted earnings were $1.93 a share for the second quarter. Analysts on average expected $1.68 a share, but it’s unclear if their estimates are comparable to the company’s number.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.