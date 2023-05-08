3One4 Capital raises $200 mn for 4th fund targeting tech cos3 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 12:33 AM IST
Its backers include banks, mutual fund operators, US university endowments, global sovereign funds, global corporations, and insurance companies among others.
Mumbai: 3one4 Capital, an early-stage venture capital investor, raised $200 million for its fourth fund to invest in technology-driven startups. The firm raised capital from domestic and international investors and has over $750 million in assets under management, senior company officials said.
