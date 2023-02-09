4 dead in 5.2-magnitude quake in Indonesia's Papua
At least four people died in a 5.2-magnitude earthquake in Indonesia's Papua
At least four people were killed and several buildings damaged after a shallow, 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's easternmost region of Papua on Thursday, the country's disaster agency said. The epicentre of the quake was one kilometre from Jayapura, the capital city of Papua province, at a depth of 10km, according to Indonesia's geophysics agency (BMKG).
