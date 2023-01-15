4 Indians who died in Nepal plane crash were visiting Pokhara for paragliding

4 Indians who died in Nepal plane crash were visiting Pokhara for paragliding2 min read . 10:16 PM IST
- The five Indians have been identified as Abhisekh Kushwaha, 25, Bishal Sharma, 22, Anil Kumar Rajbhar, 27, Sonu Jaiswal, 35, and Sanjaya Jaiswal
Four of the five Indians who were onboard the Yeti Airlines aircraft which crashed in Pokhara, Nepal on Sunday during the landing, were travelling to the city to participate in paragliding in a popular tourist hub. All of them are feared dead in the plane crash in Nepal. The aircraft was carrying 72 people onboard, including four crew members.
The plane crashed into a river gorge while landing at Pokhara airport, killing at least 68 onboard. The cause of the Nepal airplane crash is yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, there is no information about any survivor so far, said Yeti Airlines spokesperson Sudarshan Bartaula.
The five Indians have been identified as Abhisekh Kushwaha, 25, Bishal Sharma, 22, Anil Kumar Rajbhar, 27, Sonu Jaiswal, 35, and Sanjaya Jaiswal, a Yeti Airlines official said. Of the five Indians, five had arrived in Kathmandu from India on Friday.
A resident of Sarlahi district in southern Nepal, Ajay Kumar Shah said, “All the four were planning to enjoy paragliding in the lake city and tourist hub Pokhara. We came together from India in the same vehicle. They stayed in Gaushala near Pashupatinath Temple and then in Hotel Discovery Inn in Thamel, before departing to Pokhara."
He added that the four Indians who went to Pokhara for paragliding were planning to return to India from the city. Four of them hailed from Uttar Pradesh Ghazipur's district, DM Aryaka Akhauri told PTI over phone.
"The families have been contacted. Our Sub Divisional Magistrate and other officials are meeting them," she said, adding, “We are also in touch with the embassy. The rescue operation is going on there. It has stopped now at night. It will resume tomorrow. We will do needful after the recovery of the bodies."
The rescue operation has been halted for now due to low visibility, it will resume on Monday.
(With agency inputs)
