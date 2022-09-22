OPEN APP
Home / News / 4 killed as portion of building collapses in Maharashtra's Ulhasnagar
At least four people died as a portion of a five-storey building collapsed in Ulhasnagar town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday, the authorities said. Two people are reportedly trapped under the debris and a rescue operation is underway, Thane Municipal Corporation said.

A couple of other persons were feared trapped in the debris, Ulhasnagar tehsildar (revenue officer) Komal Thakur said. Rescue and relief operations were underway, the revenue officer said.

A slab of the third storey of the building located in Ulhasnagar camp 5 collapsed around 11.30 am, adding the structure having 30 flats was illegal and had already been served a notice.

Five families were still staying in the building, the official said.

As a portion of the building collapsed, local firemen, disaster management team, police, revenue and civic officials were pressed into service and started the rescue and relief operations, the official said.

The four deceased included two women. They were identified as Sagar Occhani (19), Priya Dhanvani (24), Renu Dholandas Dhanvani (54) and Dholandas Dhanvani (58), the official said.

