4 killed as portion of building collapses in Maharashtra's Ulhasnagar1 min read . Updated: 22 Sep 2022, 04:29 PM IST
- At least four people were killed as a portion of 5-storey building collapsed in Maharashtra's Ulhasnagar
At least four people died as a portion of a five-storey building collapsed in Ulhasnagar town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday, the authorities said. Two people are reportedly trapped under the debris and a rescue operation is underway, Thane Municipal Corporation said.