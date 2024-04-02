4 naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur. Details here
In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, security forces including the District Reserve Guard, Special Task Force, Central Reserve Police Force and CoBRA were involved in the operation where four Naxalites were killed in an encounter on Tuesday.
Four Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Tuesday, April 2, police said as reported by PTI.
