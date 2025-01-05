Four Naxals were killed during a joint anti-Naxal search operation in the South Abujmarh forest area at the Narayanpur-Dantewada district border of Chhattisgarh, said Inspector General of Bastar, P Sundarraj.

Sundarraj said Head Constable Sannu Karam of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was also killed in action during the operation.

The operation was conducted by the Special Task Force (STF) in coordination with DRG teams from Narayanpur, Dantewada, Jagdalpur, and Kondagaon districts in the Abujmarh area on Friday, the IG Bastar added.

The encounter, which began on Saturday evening, resulted in the deaths of four uniformed Naxals. Automatic weapons, including AK-47s and SLRs, were recovered during the search, Sundarraj stated.