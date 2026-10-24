4 Philippine Air Force pilots killed as 2 training aircraft collide midair: Report

Four Philippine Air Force pilots were killed after two military training aircraft collided midair and crashed at an air base south of Manila, the Philippine capital, on Friday, officials said on Saturday.

The two SF-260 aircraft collided while flying at a low altitude during a training flight on Friday afternoon before crashing at Fernando Air Base in Lipa city, located in the coastal province of Batangas, reported the Associated Press (AP).

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There were no injuries reported on the ground, according to the news agency. One of the two-seater aircraft crashed near the barracks housing military personnel at the air base.

Two Philippine officials familiar with the incident confirmed that the aircraft collided in midair. The four pilots aboard the two planes died in the crash.

Air Force grounds SF-260 fleet pending investigation The Philippine Air Force has temporarily grounded all its remaining SF-260 aircraft following the accident as authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.

The air force did not disclose how many SF-260 aircraft remain in its inventory. The planes, which were acquired from Italy, are used for training purposes.

The investigation is expected to examine the circumstances leading to the midair collision. No further details about the cause of the accident were immediately available.

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The latest crash has renewed concerns about the safety of military training flights, particularly as the Philippine Air Force continues to operate ageing aircraft while working to improve its operational capabilities.

Previous SF-260 crashes raise safety concerns Friday's accident follows two other fatal crashes involving Philippine Air Force SF-260 aircraft in recent years.

In May, an SF-260 aircraft crashed in the northern mountain province of Benguet during a navigation training flight involving several other aircraft of the same type. Both pilots aboard the aircraft were killed.

In 2023, another SF-260 crashed into a rice field in Bataan province, northwest of Manila, during a training flight, killing two crew members, according to the Philippine Air Force.

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The latest incident adds to the military's challenges as it seeks to strengthen its aviation capabilities and improve the readiness of its forces.

Underfunded military faces modernisation challenges The crash represents another setback for the Philippine military, which has long struggled to modernise its air force, navy and army because of financial constraints.

The country's armed forces have had to contend with decades-long communist insurgencies and Muslim insurgencies while attempting to upgrade equipment and improve defence preparedness.

At the same time, Manila faces increasingly tense territorial disputes with Beijing in the South China Sea, where competing claims have contributed to heightened regional security concerns.

The Philippines has been seeking to strengthen its military capabilities amid these challenges. However, limited funding has complicated efforts to replace ageing equipment and expand operational capacity.

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The fatal collision highlights the difficulties facing the Philippine Air Force as it continues training operations while dealing with equipment constraints and broader modernisation requirements.

Authorities have grounded the remaining SF-260 aircraft pending the outcome of the investigation into Friday's crash. Further details about the cause of the collision and possible measures to prevent similar incidents were not immediately available.

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