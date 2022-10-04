At least four trainee mountaineers were killed in an avalanche at Mount Draupadi Ka Danda - II peak in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Tuesday. Rescue operations have been initiated to rescue the trapped trainee mountaineers. The Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) has confirmed that four trainee mountaineers died in the avalanche.

A team of 34 trainee mountaineers and seven instructors from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) was caught in an avalanche while they were returning from the peak, NIM Principal Colonel Amit Bisht said. He added that 10 bodies were sighted, of them, four have been recovered.

The avalanche occurred at 8.45 am, he said.

"The course arrived at Base Camp on September 25. As per the training schedule on October 4, the course moved for High Altitude Navigation and height gain to Mount Draupadi ka Danda-II (5670m) at 4.00 am while returning back from the mountain peak the Advance Mountaineering Course was met with an avalanche occurred above camp-1 in which 34 trainees and 7 mountaineering instructors were caught under avalanche at 08:45 hrs," the release from the NIM said.

It added, "The Rescue work is in progress as of now four bodies have been recovered. SDRF, NDRF and Indian Air Force are helping in the rescue."

Uttarkashi Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said eight of those trapped were rescued by their team members. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said in a tweet that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and a team of mountaineers from the NIM have launched the rescue operations.

"Rapid relief and rescue operations are being carried out by the district administration, NDRF, SDRF, Army and ITBP personnel along with the team of NIM to rescue the trainees trapped in the avalanche in Draupadi's Danda-2 mountain peak at the earliest," said Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami in a tweet.

The chief minister also spoke to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the phone and sought the help of the army in expediting rescue operations.