4 trainee mountaineers killed in Uttarakhand avalanche. Updated: 04 Oct 2022, 08:45 PM IST
At least four trainee mountaineers were killed in an avalanche in Uttarakhand that hit the Draupadi Ka Danda - II peak
At least four trainee mountaineers were killed in an avalanche at Mount Draupadi Ka Danda - II peak in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Tuesday. Rescue operations have been initiated to rescue the trapped trainee mountaineers. The Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) has confirmed that four trainee mountaineers died in the avalanche.