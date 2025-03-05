Kannada actor Ranya Rao was arrested on Monday, March 5, at Bengaluru airport with 14.2 kg of gold worth ₹12.56 crore. Ranya Rao had been making frequent trips to Dubai, visiting the city four times in the past two weeks while wearing the same clothes each time. Her repeated visits caught the attention of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), leading to her arrest.

Ranya Rao is the stepdaughter of senior IPS officer Ramachandra Rao who is currently serving as the Director-General of Police in Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation.

The value of the gold bars seized from Kannada actress Ranya Rao at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru was ₹12.56 crore. The gold haul led to the arrest of Ranya Rao on the charges of gold smuggling and a search at her residential premises at Lavelle Road, Bengaluru.

“Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers intercepted an Indian lady passenger aged around 33 years, who had arrived from Dubai to Bengaluru via Emirates flight on March 3. Upon examination, gold bars weighing 14.2 kg were found ingeniously concealed on person,” the press frelease said.

DRI officials recovered gold jewelry worth Rs. 2.06 crore and Indian currency totaling Rs. 2.67 crore during the search, bringing the total seizure in the case to Rs. 17.29 crore.

“Following the interception, DRI officers conducted a search at her residential premises located on Lavelle road, Bengaluru, where she resides with her husband. The search resulted in the seizure of gold jewellery worth ₹2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to ₹2.67 crore,” it stated.