Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / ‘46% of world's digital transactions in India’: What Union Home Minister Amit Shah said at I4C foundation day| 5 points

‘46% of world's digital transactions in India’: What Union Home Minister Amit Shah said at I4C foundation day| 5 points

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal

Amit Shah emphasised that cybersecurity is essential for national security and called for collaboration among stakeholders to address the global nature of cybercrime. Read to know more

‘46% of world's digital transactions in India’: What Union Home Minister Amit Shah said at I4C foundation day

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the first Foundation Day celebration of the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) and launched four new platforms for cybercrime prevention in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Addressing the foundation day, the Home Minister said that cybercrime has no boundaries and made some key announcements.

I4C Foundation Day

Here are the top updates from the event:

The home minister noted that cybersecurity is an integral part of national security. " We must ensure cybersecurity as without cybersecurity, the country's progress is impossible," said Shah.

Amit Shah made a call for all stakeholders to come together to curb cybersecurity. “Cybercrime has no boundary, hence all stakeholders should come together to deal with this menace," said the minister.

He further said that 'Forty-six per cent of world's digital transactions" have been taking place in India.

The Home Minister announced that the government has planned to train and prepare 5,000 cyber commandos in the upcoming five years to deal with cybercrime.

Amit Shah also said that the I4C has issued “more than 600 advisories". It has been functional in blocking various websites, social media pages, and several social media accounts that are known to have been used by hackers.

I4C wing

The Ministry of Home Affairs established the I4C wing on October 5, 2018, under the Central Sector Scheme. Its main goal was to create a national coordination center to handle all cybercrime-related issues throughout the country, reported ANI.

Keep checking here for more updates.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.