46 people killed in massive cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar, rescue operations underway

46 people were killed, and 167 others were rescued from mounds of rubble after a massive cloudburst led to flashfloods in Chositi in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Thursday.

Flash floods tore through the densely populated foothill hamlet, damaging several homes and even forcing authorities to halt the annual yatra to the Machail Mata shrine.

Kishtwar, Aug 14 (ANI): Rescue operations are underway after a flash flood at the Chashoti area following a cloud burst, in Kishtwar on Thursday. (ANI Video Grab)

The disaster marks the second major flood-related tragedy in India this month.

Kishtwar cloudburst: Key Updates The cloudburst struck around 12 noon to 1pm. Officials received news of the calamity around 11:30 am, after which SDRF, rescue teams were deployed at the site. Indian Army, Navy, Air Force teams were also activated, said Jammu's Divisional Commissioner.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah described the situation as “grim” in an official statement, confirming that a cloudburst was responsible for the flooding.

Viral videos of the cloudburst captured torrents of muddy water, silt, and debris racing down the steep slopes, obliterating everything in their path. Houses crumpled like a pack of cards, while boulders crashed down, blocking roads and hampering rescue efforts. The once lush green landscape was left smothered in a bleak brown-grey.

Omar Abdullah shared helpline numbers as the death toll from the cloudburst continued to rise.

The August 15 ‘at home’ tea party at the CM's residence, and other cultural events in the Union Territory planned for Independence Day, have been cancelled in the light of the tragedy. The formal events - speech, march past, will however, go ahead as planned.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences stating that “every possible assistance will be provided to those in need”.