46 people killed in massive cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar, rescue operations underway

46 people were killed, and 167 others were rescued from mounds of rubble after a massive cloudburst led to flashfloods in Chositi in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Thursday.
Flash floods tore through the densely populated foothill hamlet, damaging several homes and even forcing authorities to halt the annual yatra to the Machail Mata shrine.
The disaster marks the second major flood-related tragedy in India this month.
If 10 centimetres rainfall is received at a station in one hour, the rain event is termed as cloudburst. This sudden discharge of large amount of water not only leads to human casualties but also loss of property.
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news. Track live updates on Stray Dogs Supreme Court Hearing here on Livemint.