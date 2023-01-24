Home / News / 3 killed as 4-storey building collapses in Lucknow, several feared trapped
Back

At least three people died and several are feared trapped after a four-storey building collapsed in Lucknow of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, 24 January. The residential building collapsed on Wazir Hasanganj Road in Lucknow. The cause of the building collapse has not been ascertained. The rescue operations have started to rescue the trapped people.

UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said, “Building collapsed suddenly. 3 dead bodies have been found and sent to the hospital. NDRF, fire brigade personnel present at the spot, rescue operation underway."

More details will be updated soon

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
RELATED STORIES
The orders were issued by Joint Commissioner of Police Piyush Mordiya and will remain in effect till 10 February (PTI)

UP govt imposes section 144 in Lucknow till 10 Feb. Check the restrictions here

2 min read . 11 Jan 2023
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout