3 killed as 4-storey building collapses in Lucknow, several feared trapped1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 08:12 PM IST
- Three people died as a residential building collapsed on Wazir Hasanganj Road in Lucknow
At least three people died and several are feared trapped after a four-storey building collapsed in Lucknow of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, 24 January. The residential building collapsed on Wazir Hasanganj Road in Lucknow. The cause of the building collapse has not been ascertained. The rescue operations have started to rescue the trapped people.
