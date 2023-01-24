Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / 3 killed as 4-storey building collapses in Lucknow, several feared trapped

3 killed as 4-storey building collapses in Lucknow, several feared trapped

1 min read . 08:12 PM ISTLivemint
Building collapses in Lucknow

  • Three people died as a residential building collapsed on Wazir Hasanganj Road in Lucknow

At least three people died and several are feared trapped after a four-storey building collapsed in Lucknow of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, 24 January. The residential building collapsed on Wazir Hasanganj Road in Lucknow. The cause of the building collapse has not been ascertained. The rescue operations have started to rescue the trapped people.

UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said, “Building collapsed suddenly. 3 dead bodies have been found and sent to the hospital. NDRF, fire brigade personnel present at the spot, rescue operation underway."

More details will be updated soon

