‘4th largest economy but waterlogging, pathetic roads’: Netizens complain despite India's GDP edge over Japan

India emerged as the world's fourth-largest economy by overtaking Japan with a $4.187 trillion GDP, NITI Aayog reported, citing International Monetary Fund (IMF) data. However, these overall GDP performance figures did not appeal to social media users online, who pointed out that this growth indicator does not reflect the widening gap between the poor and the rich and the abysmal per capita income.

Sceptical of India's rise to take over the 4th spot as the fourth largest economy of the world, netizens strongly reacted to the IMF's recent figures.

A user wrote, “4th Largest Economy but water logging, pathetic roads and BMC issues alerts to stay safe at home after everyone has left already for office. What’s the point of GDP? What’s the point of taxes? (sic)” Another user compared India's per capita income with that of Japan and stated, “And if you exclude Ambani & Adani's wealth, India's PCI reduces to $2662. Also, 90% of Indians are earning less than 25k ₹per month. Richest 1% of Indians own 41% of India's wealth.”

A third user commented, “Inequality UP, Quality of Life DOWN, GDP Isn't Prosperity.” A fourth user remarked, “if population growth outpaces or matches GDP growth (as it can in certain districts and provinces) then OBVIOUSLY per capita GDP will stay stagnant or decrease.”

A fifth user said, “India is fourth largest GDP in the world 🌍 Then what if the Govt buses are stuck in Govt roads made with potholes in a city like Pune.”

Notably, India's per capita income has doubled from USD 1,438 in 2013-14 to $2,878 in 2025 based on IMF data. Despite India’s strong progress in terms of nominal GDP, its per capita ranking falls way behind and currently stands around 140th position globally. Meanwhile, Japan's per capita income stands at $33,995 in 2025.

