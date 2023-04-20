Hello User
Home / News / 5 Army soldiers killed after their vehicle catches fire in J&K's Poonch

5 Army soldiers killed after their vehicle catches fire in J&K's Poonch

1 min read . 06:57 PM IST PTI
Poonch: An army vehicle catches fire after being struck by lightning in the Bhatadurain area of Mendhar in Poonch district, Thursday, April 20, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI04_20_2023_000165B)

5 Army soldiers were killed after their vehicle caught fire in Poonch in Jammu & Kashmir

Five Army soldiers were killed on Thursday after their vehicle caught fire while moving from Bhimber Gali to Sangiot in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Five Army soldiers were killed on Thursday after their vehicle caught fire while moving from Bhimber Gali to Sangiot in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

An Army official said the incident took place at around 3 pm.

An Army official said the incident took place at around 3 pm.

"Today, at about 1500 hours, one vehicle of the Indian Army, while moving from Bhimber Gali to Sangiot in District Poonch (J&K), caught fire," he said.

"Today, at about 1500 hours, one vehicle of the Indian Army, while moving from Bhimber Gali to Sangiot in District Poonch (J&K), caught fire," he said.

"In this tragic incident five soldiers of the Indian Army have lost their lives," he said.

"In this tragic incident five soldiers of the Indian Army have lost their lives," he said.

It is not immediately known how the vehicle caught fire.

It is not immediately known how the vehicle caught fire.

