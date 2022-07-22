5 electricity units free for planting 1 tree in Jharkhand: Hemant Soren

5 electricity units free for planting 1 tree in Jharkhand: Hemant Soren2 min read . 09:55 PM IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said on Friday that his government will provide five units of free electricity to those who plant and protect a tree in their house. The government, CM Hemant Soren announced, would provide five units of free electricity for one tree each.
CM Hemant Soren was speaking at the 73rd Van Mahotsav programme at the IIM campus in Ranchi.
"I am announcing that anybody who plants a tree in their house, would be provided 5 units of free electricity for one tree each," Hemant Soren was quoted as saying by ANI.
The offer is aimed at improving the green cover in urban areas of the state and including every individual in the tree plantation mission.
Hemant Soren said, "Keeping in mind the concretisation of urban areas, the government will provide five units of free electricity for planting and protecting each tree in an individual campus."
The offer will, however, not be applicable to any plant. "It should be a proper tree, which will help in the conservation of the nature in future," he said.
The tree cover is on the decline in Jharkhand. Tree cover is small tree patches and isolated trees outside the forest areas. According to an analysis of Forest Survey of India's (FSI), the data says that tree cover in Jharkhand has declined by 47 sq km in the past one decade.
Jharkhand's tree cover was recorded at 2,867 sq km, 3.6% of total geographical area. In 2011, the state's tree cover was 2,914 sq km. The state's forest cover has, however, increased to 23,721 sq km in FSI 2021 from 22,977 sq km in FSI 2011.
"Growing urbanisation is a big threat to the environment as it is leading to the disappearance of greenery from cities. We should not forget that Jharkhand remained comparatively protected from Covid-19 pandemic, which was possible only because the state is blessed with greenery," Hemant Soren said.
"I am not against development, but am against destroying nature," Hemant Soren said.
Expressing concern over a proposed amendment by the central government, Hemant Soren said, "I have heard that the Centre is working on an amendment under which permission will not be required for felling trees. If that happens, Jharkhand forests will not remain safe."
