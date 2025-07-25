5 explosive allegations Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani made against Sona Comstar board

Sunjay Kapur's mother, Rani Kapur, in a letter to Sona Comstar board, has raised explosive allegations, claiming that she “was made to sign certain documents,” and also alleged usurping of family legacy after her son’s death.

Seeking a deferment of the Annual General Meeting of the automotive technology company, Rani Kapur has alleged that she “was made to sign certain documents and pressured into certain things,” amid a period of mourning following the sudden death of her son Sunjay Kapur.

Sunjay Kapur – Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband and the chairman of auto components manufacturer Sona Comstar — passed away at the age of 53 years in June 2025, after a heart attack while playing polo. He had reportedly swallowed a bee during his match.

Not only did Rani Kapur claim that his son's death was ‘suspicious' but also alleged that she was coerced into signing documents without explanation.

1. 'Contents of documents never revealed' In her letter to Sona Comstar Board, Rani Kapur alleged she was pressured into signing documents without explanation, and has since been denied access to accounts and crucial documents.

"The contents of such documents have never been revealed to me," she wrote.

By virtue of her late husband Dr Surinder Kapur's will, Rani Kapur is the sole beneficiary of his estate and a majority shareholder in the Sona Group.

2. ‘Not given any consent’ Sunjay Kapur's mother also claimed that certain individuals were misrepresenting themselves as representatives of the Kapur family to push appointments to the company's Board without her knowledge or consent.

“I have not given any consent or officially nominated any person to come on the Board... or represent me in any capacity,” Rani Kapur wrote in her letter.

The communication was also marked to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

3. ‘Conscious decision to detriment…’ The deceased Chairman's mother also stated that if the Sona Comstar Board decided to move forward without consulting her, she will have no choice but to interpret it as a deliberate decision made at the cost of both the company and the family.

"If you choose to ignore this mail and move forward without conferring with me... I would be left with no other option but to assume that it was a conscious decision taken by you to the detriment of the company and the family," she warned in her letter.

4. Rani Kapur seeks deferment of AGM Rani Kapur urged the board to postpone the meeting by at least two weeks to ensure all necessary information can be properly gathered and shared.

5. Long term implications of AGM resolutions Alleging that the proposed AGM includes resolutions with potentially long-term consequences, Rani Kapur emphasised that such decisions should not be made without her presence or full transparency.

