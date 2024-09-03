The Delhi Liquor Policy case sees Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and four others still in judicial custody amid allegations of corruption and money laundering. Key political figures and businessmen face legal battles, with some granted bail recently.

The judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a corruption case related to the alleged Delhi excise ends on September 3. Kejriwal's bail plea, along with a plea challenging his arrest by the CBI, will be heard in the Supreme Court on September 5.

The Aam Aadmi Party chief is the only key political leader who is behind bars in the case. As many as three accused in the case have been released on bail in the past month.

Those granted bail by Supreme Court of India include former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) legislator K Kavitha and Vijay Nair, the former communication in-charge of Aam Aadmi Party. Sanjay Singh, another AAP leader who is also a Rajya Sabha member, was released on bail in April 2024.

There are about 40 accused in the case on charges of money laundering by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the corruption filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Of these five, including Kejriwal, still remain in judicial custody.

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister The investigation agencies have alleged that Arvind Kejriwal received the bribe from what they call ‘South Group’ in exchange for granting favours to them when the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy was being drafted. The Delhi Chief Minister is also accused by CBI of ensuring ₹90 lakh from the ‘bribe’ for 40 AAP candidates in the Goa assembly polls, 2022.

The ED had arrested Kejriwal on March 21. On May 10, Kejriwal was released on interim bail until June 1 for campaigning during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He was formally arrested by CBI on June 26 from inside the court. Kejriwal was granted bail in the ED case on July 12 but remains in custody in CBI case.

Vinod Chauhan, ‘hawala’ operator In June, 2024, the ED in its In its ninth chargesheet in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case named Vinod Chauhan as an accused. Chauhan was allegedly involved in the transfer of ₹25.5 crore to fund the AAP’s 2022 Goa Assembly poll campaign, as per the investigating agency.

Chauhan is accused of transferring money through the hawala route for AAP's Goa elections and was allegedly in regular touch with members of the 'South Group.' The agency has also alleged that it seized ₹1.06 unaccounted money from his house. Chauhan was arrested by ED in May. His bail plea is being heard at the Rouse Avenue Court, Delhi.

Arun Ramachandra Pillai, Hyderabad businessman In August 2022, Arun Ramachandra Pillai's name surfaced in the CBI's list of 15 accused, including the Manish Sisodia, in its FIR on the alleged Delhi excise scam.

Pillai, a Hyderabad-based businessman, was arrested by ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case in March 2023. Pillai allegedly part of the ‘South Group’ that sent ‘kickbacks’ worth ₹100 crore to AAP leaders.

Pillai is accused of money laundering and providing illegal gratification to public servants to secure liquor licenses in Delhi. He had 32.5 per cent shares in Indospirit, a liquor manufacturing group, according to ED. In June, the Delhi High Court denied interim bail to Pillai.

Amandeep Dhall, Delhi businessman In August last year, the CBI arrested an Assistant Director of ED and six other officials for accepting bribes ₹5 crore to save Delhi businessman Aman Dhall in the Delhi liquor scam case.

Dhall, who allegedly conspired with co-accused Vijay Nair and played an instrumental role in facilitating and arranging meetings with members of the ‘South Group’, was arrested by CBI in April last year. In June this year, the Delhi High Court denied him bail.

Nair was granted bail by SC in the case on September 2.

Sameer Mahendru, MD Indospirit Group The ED arrested liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in connection with the Delhi excise policy-related scam in September 2022. Mahendru is the managing director of a company called Indospirits, in which he allegedly had a 35 per cent partnership stake.

The company got a wholesale L1 licence. Mahendru is also accused of obtaining two retail zone licences under the name of Khao Gali restaurants which are under the name of his father-in-law.

Mahendru was granted interim bail for 43 days in January 2024 by Rouse Avenue Court. Delhi High Court is hearing is bail plea.