5 things you didn't know about viral Dhurandhar song, starring Akshaye Khanna: Yakhi Doos Doos 3indi Khosh Fasla

Dhurandhar has got the Internet talking for all the right reasons, but the standout moment in the movie was Akshaye Khanna, playing the role of merciless Rehman Dakait, grooving to a Bahraini rap.

Ever since the release of the high-stakes movie on Friday, December 5, the track has been the most-discussed aspect of the movie.

While the song is touted as Akshaye’s “entry song”. It is not exactly his entry in the film. The song happens when a rebel gang in Balochistan welcomes Akshaye Khanna.

Here's all that we know about the song: What does Fa9la mean? The viral track is titled FA9LA, a Bahranian song, written and performed by Flipperachi and Daffy, and composed by DJ Outlaw.

The viral track from Dhurandhar, featuring Akshaye Khanna, is a hip-hop track in the distinct Khaleeji style. Sung in the Bahraini dialect, FA9LA means “fun time” or “party,” according to media reports.

Fa9la — a contrast from Rehman Dakait vibe? The “party” mode of the viral track may seem in contrast to Akshaye Khanna's vile character, Rehman Dakait, in Dhurandhar on the surface level.

But Fa9la actually captures the Rehman Dakait to the core — he was someone who loved bloodshed and relished gory kills. For the infamous gangster, brutal killings were fun and a party.

Meet the rapper- Flipperachi Hussam Aseem aka Flipperachi, the Bahraini rapper behind the viral song, is one of the most promising young voices in Arab hip-hop.

According to media reports, citing his profile on LastFM, Aseem discovered his passion for music at 12 and developed his rap style as a teenager. In 2003, he began his professional career.

Over the years, the rapper has collaborated with artists from around the world and won the Bahraini Artist of the Year award in 2024.

Some of Flipperachi's biggest hits include Ee Laa, Shino AlKalam Hatha, Shoofha and Nayda.

Fa9la is a Bahrainian Rap, sung in Arabic The aggressive beats, heavy bass and Arabic trap style of Fa9la has helped Akshaye Khanna's character to get an instant larger-than-life personality.

Fa9la lyrics: Yakhi Doos Doos 3indi Khosh Fasla

Yakhi Tafooz Tafooz Wallah Khosh Raqsa

Translated loosely, the lines mean: Brother, dance hard, I am ready for a good time

Brother, dodge, dodge, by God, let's have a good dance

Where to stream Fa9la Spotify/Apple Music: Search for “Flipperachi FA9LA”

YouTube: The official music video is up on Flipperachi’s channel.

Fa9la does for Akshaye Khanna what Jamaal Kudu did for Bobby Deol Like Bobby Deol, Akshaye Khanna was also catapulted back to relevance in his villain era through a viral song in a different language.

Bobby has made a comeback in Indian cinema with his much-discussed entry scene in Animal, accompanied by the Iranian song, Jamal Kudu.

Critics now believe that Fa9la is that viral moment for Akshaye.

Both of these villain theme songs have a unique and strong sound, unusual for Hindi film tracks, which makes the characters of these actors stand out right away. They also mark a new trend in cinema, where global music is being introduced alongside local music styles to enhance key scenes.

Here's how netizens reacted: The Internet is going gaga over Akshaye Khanna, the viral track and his dance steps. According to co-star Danish Pandor, Akshaye's dance in the song was entirely improvised on set.

A celebration song for the Pakistani crime lord, the track has attracted celebrities and fans alike. As many netizens join the Fa9la trend, badminton legend Saina Nehwal was the latest addition.

“Ab indian wedding mein Baloch dance hoga (Now, a Baloch song will be played in Indian weddings),” a netizen said.

“Akkkha Bollywood ek taraf …………Akshay Khanna,” added another.

“Yaar pehli baar. Ranveer par nazar nahi gayi 😅 Akshaye Khanna ate and left no crumbs,” commented a social media user.

Comments like “Aura,” “Wallah,” and “Banger drop” were among the thousands surfacing on social media for Fa9la.

“My fav track from the film. Kadak Ekdum,” a netizen commented.

“Insane,” wrote Netflix-fame Shalini Passi.

“AURA KHANNA,” touted social media users.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, showed strong box office momentum in its first four days. The film opened at ₹28 crore on Friday and climbed to ₹32 crore on Saturday. Sunday delivered the biggest jump with ₹43 crore.