500,000 tonnes of Bharat Chawal at ₹24/kg to be released to control prices
The all-India average rice price in the retail market was ₹43.4 a kg, a rise of 14% year-on-year
As part of the Centre’s efforts to tame food inflation, the Union government may allocate 500,000 tonnes of rice to the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED), National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) and Kendriya Bhandar under open market sales scheme (OMSS) at ₹24 per kg for the retail sale of Bharat Chawal to consumers, two officials said.