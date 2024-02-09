53 days in the Hamas tunnels: A hostage’s story
Chao Deng , The Wall Street Journal 14 min read 09 Feb 2024, 01:25 PM IST
SummaryFrom pop-culture quizzes to anxious, sleepless nights, Tamar Metzger and other captives leaned on one another to make it through weeks underground in Gaza.
Just days into captivity, Tamar Metzger felt her energy fading rapidly. She began to notice herself sometimes slipping into what felt like a state of half-consciousness. Slumped against a white ceramic-tile wall that was moist from humidity, she struggled to pace her breath.
