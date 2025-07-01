53 Indian civilian prisoners, 193 fishermen in Pakistan’s custody; Delhi seeks early repatriation

India and Pakistan on Tuesday, July 1, exchanged the lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in each other’s custody.

The lists were exchanged through diplomatic channels simultaneously in New Delhi and Islamabad.

According to a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement, Pakistan shared the names of 53 Indian civilian prisoners and 193 Indian fishermen in its custody.

India “shared names of 382 civilian prisoners and 81 fishermen in its custody, who are Pakistani or are believed-to-be-Pakistani,” said the statement.

The Indian government has asked Pakistan for the early release and repatriation of civilian prisoners, fishermen along with their boats, and missing Indian defence personnel from its custody.

“Pakistan has been asked to expedite the release and repatriation of 159 Indian fishermen and civilian prisoners, who have completed their sentence,” the foreign ministry said.

In addition, the neighbouring nation has also been “asked to provide immediate consular access to the 26 civilian prisoners and fishermen” in its custody, who are believed-to-be-Indian and “have not been provided consular access so far”.

India has further asked Pakistan to ensure the safety, security and welfare of all Indian and believed-to-be-Indian civilian prisoners and fishermen, pending their release and repatriation to India.

As per the bilateral Agreement on Consular Access 2008, lists of prisoners are exchanged every year on January 1 and on July 1.

“India remains committed to addressing, on priority, all humanitarian matters, including those pertaining to prisoners and fishermen in each other's country. In this context, India has urged Pakistan to expedite the nationality verification process of 80 believed-to-be-Pakistani civilian prisoners and fishermen in India’s custody, whose repatriation is pending for want of nationality confirmation from Pakistan,” the MEA said.