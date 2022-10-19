5.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Kathmandu in Nepal

5.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Kathmandu in Nepal1 min read . 04:25 PM IST
A 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolted Nepal's capital Kathmandu on Wednesday. The tremors were also felt in the adjoining areas of Kathmandu on Wednesday, prompting many people to rush out of their homes onto the roads, local media reports mentioned.
According to the reports, the epicenter of the earthquake was on the Nepal-China border in Sindhupalchowk district.
The earthquake was felt in the Kathmandu Valley and neighbouring districts. It was reported at 3:07 pm on Wednesday.
There was no immediate report of any damage due to the earthquake. No casualties have been reported by the Nepali media.
In April 2015, a devastating earthquake of 7.8-magnitude rocked Nepal, killing nearly 9,000 people and wounding nearly 22,000 others. It also damaged over 800,000 houses and school buildings.
(With agency inputs)
