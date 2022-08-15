5G mobile services to start soon: PM Modi1 min read . Updated: 15 Aug 2022, 10:17 AM IST
The 5G mobile services will start in India, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech.
The 5G mobile services will start in India, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech on Monday, adding that 'Made-in-India' technology will meet challenges of new India. He said that for the first time, India's techade and digital technology will bring reforms in every area.