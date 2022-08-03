5G Rollout: India to become first nation to deliver indigenous 5G, says IT Min

5G Rollout: India to become first nation to deliver indigenous 5G, says IT Min2 min read . 06:32 AM IST
Union IT Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar added that India is going with the 5G network in the 5G generation that is designed and built in India.
Union Minister of State for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrashekhar on 2 August said that India is now among the leading countries and one of the first to deliver indigenous 5G.
Apart from this, the Minister added that India is going with the 5G network in the 5G generation that is designed and built in India.
"The equipment that we are using now for 5G, has never been used before. 2G, 3G, and 4G network in the country was always imported from outside. Today, because of the leadership of the PM, we are getting ₹1.5 lakh crore from the government," he added.
Among other, Chandrashekhar said that it is an important milestone for India that the spectrum's latest generation 5G network will be made available to the citizens with the equipment designed in India.
"It is very important to have 5G rollout because what we have been seeing since last week is the auction of a 5G spectrum in the country. When the situation in other countries is so bad in this call, we are showing the whole world how many spectrum options there are. Another important milestone is that we will implement 5G, the fifth generation of wireless technology in India from Jio, Airtel and other companies, and this will give people a new internet service," he further said.
He lauded PM Modi's vision of Digital India. ""When Prime Minister Modi launched Digital India in 2015, I was also a person sitting in the audience. I listened to him and I had no idea that our country would progress so much. I had no idea that within 5-6 years we will reach the position where we will use the 5G network that is designed in our own country," the Minister said.
In the recent held 5G spectrum auction, Reliance Jio purchased the largest amount of 5G spectrum and its stake in the total spectrum auction is more than 50 per cent.
Reliance Jio acquired spectrum in the 700MHz, 800MHz, 1800MHz, 3300MHz, and 26GHz bands aggregating ₹88,078 crore.
With ANI inputs.
