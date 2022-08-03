5G Rollout: India to become first nation to deliver indigenous 5G, says IT Min

"It is very important to have 5G rollout because what we have been seeing since last week is the auction of a 5G spectrum in the country. When the situation in other countries is so bad in this call, we are showing the whole world how many spectrum options there are. Another important milestone is that we will implement 5G, the fifth generation of wireless technology in India from Jio, Airtel and other companies, and this will give people a new internet service," he further said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}