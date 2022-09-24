Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / 5G services to be launched on 1 Oct by PM Modi

5G services to be launched on 1 Oct by PM Modi

1 min read . 02:52 PM ISTLivemint

  • The government's National Broadband Mission tweeted on Saturday that the 5G services in India will be launched on 1 October

The government's National Broadband Mission tweeted on Saturday that the 5G services in India will be launched on 1 October. The National Broadband Mission also said that the 5G services will be launched at an event by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Taking India's digital transformation & connectivity to new heights, Hon'ble PM, @narendramodi, will roll out 5G services in India; at India Mobile Congress; Asia's largest technology exhibition," it said.

