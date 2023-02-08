5G smartphone shipments in India rises by 74% last year: CMR
- The report says that driven by a resilient consumer appetite to switch and upgrade, the premium smartphone market continued to gain traction. Moreover, the uber-premium smartphone segment (over ₹1 lakh) grew a whopping over 95 per cent year-over-year.
Shipments of 5G smartphones have risen by 74 per cent in 2022 even as overall mobile phone shipments declined by eight per cent in the year, CyberMedia Research said on Tuesday.
