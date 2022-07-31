5G spectrum auction: Bids cross ₹1.50 lakh cr mark; UP East sees renewed interest2 min read . Updated: 31 Jul 2022, 10:46 PM IST
5G spectrum auction: Bids crossed ₹1.50 lakh crore mark on Sunday as UP East sees renewed interest
The 5G spectrum auction, capable of offering ultra-high-speed internet, until Sunday received bids worth ₹1,50,130 crore. The bids reached over 1.50 lakh crore amid pick-up in demand for radiowaves in the UP East circle which includes Lucknow, Allahabad, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, and Kanpur. The development has pushed the bidding to the seventh day on Monday.