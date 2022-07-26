5G spectrum auction Day 1: ₹1.45 lakh crore bids by Jio, Airtel, others2 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2022, 09:35 PM IST
- The 5G spectrum auction on Day 1 saw bids of ₹1.45 lakh crore from Mukesh Ambani, Sunil Bharti Mittal and Gautam Adani
On Day 1 of the 5G spectrum auction saw bids of ₹1.45 lakh crore from Mukesh Ambani, Sunil Bharti Mittal and Gautam Adani. The four applicants who participated in the 5G spectrum auction include Ambani's Reliance Jio, Mittal's Bharti Airtel, Vodafone-Idea and an Adani group firm.