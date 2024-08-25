5-year-old beaten to death at Delhi Madrasa as accused wanted a ‘holiday’

A tragic incident surfaced in the national capital after a five-year-old boy was beaten to death in Delhi's Dayalpur on Saturday, reported PTI.

The police informed that the boy died under mysterious circumstances with several injuries, including blisters on the neck, abdomen, and groin area.

"At 6.30 PM on Friday, the boy's mother was informed that her son was sick. She took him to a private hospital in Brijpuri, where doctors declared him dead," news agency PTI quoted Delhi Police as saying.

Following the incident, the police apprehended three suspects, who were students aged between 9 and 11 years, for allegedly beating the five-year-old inmate to death in northeast Dayalpur. The police said they received a call about the death of a boy at Brijpuri madrasa at 9.52 PM on Friday.

According to initial police reports of the same day, the boy died under mysterious circumstances. Autopsy of the body revealed horrifying details, the victim succumbed to injuries following multiple internal lacerations. In addition to this, it was found that there was bleeding in the abdomen and right lung of the 5-year-old, and his liver was ruptured in the attack.

Upon investigation, it was found that the child was beaten to death by the callous minors for a holiday from Madrasa.

However, conflicting reasons behind the attack emerged during interrogation. “More investigation revealed that he was beaten by other inmates, who were apprehended,” a Delhi Police official said.

According to the statement of one of the accused, the deceased had abused them, and that led to a fight with him. Another suspect confessed that they beat him, thinking his death would lead to a declaration of holiday from Madrasa.

A police statement said, “CCTV footage has confirmed the findings and is probing the role of others,” reported PTI.

The victim's mother informed that her son had been studying at the madrasa, where around 250 boys study, for the past five months. The victim is survived by his parents, his 10-year-old brother and his eight-year-old girl sister. The boy's mother works as a domestic help in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area, while the father lives in Uttar Pradesh and visits Delhi once a month.

According to the police, Haji Din Mohammad is the principal of the madrasa, and around 150 boys are from outside Delhi, primarily from Uttar Pradesh.