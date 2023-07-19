5-year-old dies after portion of building collapses on her in Mumbai

5-year-old dies after portion of building collapses on her in Mumbai2 min read 19 Jul 2023, 04:16 PM IST
The victim was promptly transported to the hospital, but unfortunately, she was pronounced deceased upon arrival.
The victim was promptly transported to the hospital, but unfortunately, she was pronounced deceased upon arrival.
A five-year-old girl died after a portion of the building collapsed on her in Mumbai's West Bhandup area on Wednesday, officials said.
A five-year-old girl died after a portion of the building collapsed on her in Mumbai's West Bhandup area on Wednesday, officials said.
According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, the victim identified as Tasin Shaikh died after a portion of a third-floor slab of a five-story Zakeriya building collapsed in Sonapur, Mumabi's West Bhandup area.
According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, the victim identified as Tasin Shaikh died after a portion of a third-floor slab of a five-story Zakeriya building collapsed in Sonapur, Mumabi's West Bhandup area.
The incident took place early morning today at 3:00 am and that the incident, she was taken to the SRC Hospital immediately, where she was declared dead at 5:24 am. This incident came to light after it was reported by Ward Control at 8:35 am.
The incident took place early morning today at 3:00 am and that the incident, she was taken to the SRC Hospital immediately, where she was declared dead at 5:24 am. This incident came to light after it was reported by Ward Control at 8:35 am.
Earlier today, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and MLA Shekhar Nikam instructed district collectors to take precautionary measures and send teams for relief efforts and disaster management with immediate effect in Maharashtra.
Earlier today, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and MLA Shekhar Nikam instructed district collectors to take precautionary measures and send teams for relief efforts and disaster management with immediate effect in Maharashtra.
The Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rainfall in many places in the states.
The Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rainfall in many places in the states.
“Moderate to intense spells of rain very likely over the districts of Raigad, Thane, Mumbai, Palghar, and Ratnagiri during the next 3-4 hours. Occasional strong winds are also likely," stated the IMD in its morning bulletin.
“Moderate to intense spells of rain very likely over the districts of Raigad, Thane, Mumbai, Palghar, and Ratnagiri during the next 3-4 hours. Occasional strong winds are also likely," stated the IMD in its morning bulletin.
In addition to this, schools and colleges will remain closed today in the Raigad District of Maharashtra. Raigad District Collector, Yogesh Mhase has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the District in view of heavy Rains.
In addition to this, schools and colleges will remain closed today in the Raigad District of Maharashtra. Raigad District Collector, Yogesh Mhase has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the District in view of heavy Rains.
Heavy rainfall was recorded in six out of eight districts of central Maharashtra's Marathwada region, officials said on Wednesday.
Heavy rainfall was recorded in six out of eight districts of central Maharashtra's Marathwada region, officials said on Wednesday.
Limbgaon circle in Nanded district recorded the highest rainfall of 153.50 mm in a single day. It was followed by Golegaon circle which received 133.50 mm rainfall. As many as nine circles received rainfall of more than 100 mm.
Limbgaon circle in Nanded district recorded the highest rainfall of 153.50 mm in a single day. It was followed by Golegaon circle which received 133.50 mm rainfall. As many as nine circles received rainfall of more than 100 mm.
IMD has alerted Palghar and Thane District till July 20. Raigad will be on Orange Alert till July 21. The District Collector of Palghar has warned to stay indoors and not venture out.
IMD has alerted Palghar and Thane District till July 20. Raigad will be on Orange Alert till July 21. The District Collector of Palghar has warned to stay indoors and not venture out.
Mumbai in the coming next week is expected to experience maximum temperatures ranging from 28 to 29 degrees.
Mumbai in the coming next week is expected to experience maximum temperatures ranging from 28 to 29 degrees.