6 dry days up to 31 March in Delhi; liquor vends, bars to remain shut on R-Day1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 11:14 PM IST
- On the Republic Day, 26 January, the sale of liquor would also be prohibited in bars and restaurants as well
The Delhi government on Monday declared six dry days up to 31 March. The dry days in Delhi mean there would be a prohibition on the sale of liquor from over 550 vends across the national capital. On Republic Day, 26 January, the sale of liquor would also be prohibited in bars and restaurants as well, a statement from the Delhi government read.
