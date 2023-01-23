The Delhi government on Monday declared six dry days up to 31 March. The dry days in Delhi mean there would be a prohibition on the sale of liquor from over 550 vends across the national capital. On Republic Day, 26 January, the sale of liquor would also be prohibited in bars and restaurants as well, a statement from the Delhi government read.

According to a list issued by the Excise department of the Delhi government, the dry days are on Republic Day, Guru Ravidas Jayanti (5 February), Swami Dayananda Saraswati Jayanti (15 February), Maha Shivaratri (18 February), Holi (8 March), and Ram Navami (30 March).

Hotels, clubs and restaurants would not be allowed to serve liquor on Republic Day, Independence Day, and Gandhi Jayanti – the national holidays.

The Delhi government issues a list of dry days every three months, said the statement.

There are 21 dry days according to the currently operational old excise regime. The number of dry days under the Excise Policy 2021-22 were reduced to three only, inviting sharp attack from the BJP on the ruling AAP over liquor vends opening on religious festivals.

In October 2022, the Delhi government had declared Dussehra, Diwali, Eid Milad-un-Nabi, and Valmiki Jayanti as dry days.

The excise policy was withdrawn when the Delhi LG, VK Saxena, recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over alleged irregularities in the policy’s implementation. The Excise Policy 2021-22 was operational from November 17, 2021 to August 31, 2022.

