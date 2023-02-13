6 Indian B-schools find place in FT MBA global school ranking. Check full list

The Financial Times 2023 Global MBA Ranking includes six Indian business schools, an increase from four last year and two a decade ago. Five of the schools are Indian Institutes of Management, including Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Calcutta, Indore, and Lucknow. In fact, Indore and Lucknow gained spots on the FT ranking for the first time this year. Meanwhile, the highest-ranked business school in India is the Indian School of Business, ranked 39th best in the world.

The ranking reflects a significant increase in the number of Indian business schools on the list over the past decade, with only two schools ranked in the top 100 in 2013, including IIM-Ahmedabad and the Indian School of Business.

How Indian colleges were ranked?

Indian business schools have made an impression in the Financial Times rankings, with IIM-Ahmedabad, IIM-Bangalore and IIM-Calcutta being the top three in career progress. According to the rankings, MBA colleges in India have a high percentage increase in alumni pay, with the Indian School of Business reporting a 205% increase in pay compared to 117% and 131% increases at Harvard and Stanford, respectively, a report by MBA Watch cited.

The program with the highest rate of alumni satisfaction is IIM-Calcutta, with a score of 9.34 out of 10, slightly higher than IIM-Ahmedabad and the Indian School of Business. The lowest satisfaction score in India was from IIM-Indore, which received a score of 8.93. However, the highest alumni satisfaction score in the FT rankings was from Stanford, with a score of 9.98. Overall, Indian business schools are performing well in the FT rankings and are showing promising results in terms of career progress, alumni pay, and satisfaction, the report also said.

6 Indian B-schools in top 100: Full list here

Indian School of Business: Rank 39

IIM-Ahmedabad: Rank 51

IIM-Bangalore: Rank 52

IIM-Calcutta: Rank 76

IIM-Indore: Rank 89

IIM-Lucknow: Rank 90

Global ranking for Class on 2023: Best B-schools in the World

US business schools dominate the top of the FT Global MBA Ranking in its 25th year. But for the first time, Columbia in New York took the top spot.

Of the leading tier of 18 of the 100 business schools ranked in 2023, 13 are in the US, including Harvard, Stanford and Berkeley. Two top-tier schools are in France: Insead, placed second, and HEC Paris. One school — third-placed Iese — is in Spain; one, SDA Bocconi, is in Italy; and another, London Business School, is in the UK.

Top 10 B-schools in the world: Class of 2023

1. Columbia Business School: The United States

2. Insead: France/Singapore

3. Iese Business School: Spain

4. Harvard Business School: The United States

4. Stanford Graduate School: The United States

6. SDA Bocconi School of Management: Italy

7. University of California at Berkeley: The United States

8. Cornell University: The United States

9. Northwestern University, Kellogg School of Management: The United States

10. Yale School of Management: The United States