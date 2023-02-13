6 Indian B-schools find place in FT MBA global school ranking. Check full list
- Five of the schools are IIM, including Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Calcutta, Indore, and Lucknow
- the highest-ranked business school in India is the Indian School of Business, ranked 39th best in the world
The Financial Times 2023 Global MBA Ranking includes six Indian business schools, an increase from four last year and two a decade ago. Five of the schools are Indian Institutes of Management, including Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Calcutta, Indore, and Lucknow. In fact, Indore and Lucknow gained spots on the FT ranking for the first time this year. Meanwhile, the highest-ranked business school in India is the Indian School of Business, ranked 39th best in the world.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×