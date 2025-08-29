‘6 km in 3 minutes’: How Noida Police made quick emergency response to save newborn twins

The rapid emergency response of Noida Traffic Police helped rush two critically ill newborn twins to a speciality hospital in just three minutes and 52 seconds through a six-km-long green corridor. The infants, who were being treated at a private hospital in Delhi's Najafgarh needed instant care but the distance to the Child PGI hospital in Noida's Sector 30 was a threat.

“The twins came from Sapling Hospital in Delhi. Both babies are extremely sick and are currently on ventilators with high settings,” PTI quoted Child PGI's Head of the neonatal intensive care unit Dr Ruchi Rai as saying.

How Noida Police made quick emergency response On Thursday, Noida police effectively overturned all obstacles that came its way through careful planning and execution. Not only did they make witty use of the green corridor that runs from the DND flyover but also proved that teamwork and determination are the key to solving problems in difficult situations.

The infants in critical condition were transported from Sapling Hospital to Noida's neonatal intensive care unit. As per PTI report, the twins a boy and a girl, weighing around 700 gm each, were born prematurely at just 26 weeks. The infants were undergoing treatment for severe respiratory issues and digestive complications for the last 47 days at the Delhi facility. However, their condition showed no signs of improvement. So, they were referred to the advanced neonatal care unit for specialised treatment.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic)Lakhan Singh Yadav, around 30 traffic police personnel were deployed to clear the route for the ambulance.

In an interview with PTI, Lakhan Singh Yadav said, “It was a six-km corridor from DND to Child PGI in Noida. The ambulance covered the stretch in three minutes and 52 seconds.”