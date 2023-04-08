6 people injured in shooting on South Carolina beach in US2 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 10:11 PM IST
- Police are still investigating the shooting, and are asking for the public to provide additional information or video footage
Gunfire erupted on a South Carolina beach during a “senior skip day" event involving numerous teenagers Friday, wounding six people and prompting charges against two for unlawful possession of guns, police in South Carolina said.
