60% attendance in CUET-UG debut edition, says NTA

The National Testing Agency (NTA) said on Tuesday that the debut edition of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG recorded 60 per cent attendance. The CUET-UG concluded last Wednesday.
The NTA also said that CUET-UG couldn't be conducted on final day at a centre in Jharkhand due to slow internet. It said 103 candidates were affected due to no examination at a centre in Jharkhand.
A senior NTA official has, however, said that the exam will be conducted on a later date for these candidates.
According to the initial plan, all phases of the CUET-UG were scheduled to conclude on August 20. However, the exam was further deferred and split into six phases to accommodate students whose exam was rescheduled due to several glitches that marred the test.
From technical glitches to last-minute change in exam centre and uninformed changes in exam dates to admit cards mentioning past dates, the students many of these issues. CUET-UG is the second biggest exam in the country with 19.9 lakh registrations. JEE Main’s average registration was nine lakh.
CUET is the common gateway for undergraduate admissions in all central universities. NEET-UG is the biggest entrance test in India with an average of 18 lakh registrations.
The CUET-UG debut edition was marred by several glitches causing exam cancellations. The issues included exam centre change, mass cancellation of exam following reports of “sabotage", uninformed changes in exam dates and postponement of exam to accommodate choice of centre.
