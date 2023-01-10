7 in 10 Indians say live commerce useful for product demo, pricing: Survey

A survey conducted by LocalCircles has said that even seven out of 10 Indians believe that live commerce for a product demo, terms of sale, returns, warranty, and pricing will be useful. The feedback indicates that many Indian consumers prefer the ability to interact during their shopping as commonly observed in retail stores and markets.
A survey conducted by LocalCircles has said that even seven out of 10 Indians believe that live commerce for a product demo, terms of sale, returns, warranty, and pricing will be useful. The feedback indicates that many Indian consumers prefer the ability to interact during their shopping as commonly observed in retail stores and markets.
The survey reflected that 35 per cent were keen to even discuss pricing/discounts with a seller representative if a live commerce capability was introduced, while 4 per cent said they are willing to do the spot purchase for products they need in a live commerce session.
The survey reflected that 35 per cent were keen to even discuss pricing/discounts with a seller representative if a live commerce capability was introduced, while 4 per cent said they are willing to do the spot purchase for products they need in a live commerce session.
The feedback also indicated that the Central government should make “indigenous standards for live commerce rather than adopt ISO or Chinese standards". “Live commerce likely has potential to drive the next growth wave for Indian e-commerce platforms and platforms may consider introducing live commerce for high-value products with product or order value above ₹10,000 and over time expand across more products."
The feedback also indicated that the Central government should make “indigenous standards for live commerce rather than adopt ISO or Chinese standards". “Live commerce likely has potential to drive the next growth wave for Indian e-commerce platforms and platforms may consider introducing live commerce for high-value products with product or order value above ₹10,000 and over time expand across more products."
In India, major e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Walmart-owned Flipkart and Myntra have launched live commerce capabilities where influencers can use the platform to promote products and engage with consumers.
In India, major e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Walmart-owned Flipkart and Myntra have launched live commerce capabilities where influencers can use the platform to promote products and engage with consumers.
Live commerce, an unedited version, has been extremely popular in China since 2016. Live commerce also lets the consumers interact with the host in real-time.
Live commerce, an unedited version, has been extremely popular in China since 2016. Live commerce also lets the consumers interact with the host in real-time.
India's e-commerce market is projected to be $220 billion by 2025, while live commerce could touch upwards of $50 billion in terms of Gross Merchandise Value (GMV), according to EY India.
India's e-commerce market is projected to be $220 billion by 2025, while live commerce could touch upwards of $50 billion in terms of Gross Merchandise Value (GMV), according to EY India.
LocalCircles conducted a national study to understand whether live commerce is something that appeals to e-commerce users in India and how they are likely to use the same.
LocalCircles conducted a national study to understand whether live commerce is something that appeals to e-commerce users in India and how they are likely to use the same.
Sixty-nine per cent of e-commerce users surveyed indicate that live seller/product/platform representative interactions when shopping online will be useful.
Sixty-nine per cent of e-commerce users surveyed indicate that live seller/product/platform representative interactions when shopping online will be useful.
When asked if will a live seller/product/platform representative available via video interaction help, 10,882 responses were received to this question with 69 per cent indicating keenness for live interaction before buying a product.
When asked if will a live seller/product/platform representative available via video interaction help, 10,882 responses were received to this question with 69 per cent indicating keenness for live interaction before buying a product.
However, LocalCircles said, 23 per cent expressed no interest and 8% gave no clear response. The survey question provided that while 7 in 10 are keen to engage in interactive live-streaming shopping experiences, 3 in 10 are unwilling.
However, LocalCircles said, 23 per cent expressed no interest and 8% gave no clear response. The survey question provided that while 7 in 10 are keen to engage in interactive live-streaming shopping experiences, 3 in 10 are unwilling.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.