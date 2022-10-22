7 injured in blast at BPCL oil depot near Bhopal1 min read . Updated: 22 Oct 2022, 08:51 PM IST
Seven persons were wounded after a blast occurred when petrol was being filled in the container of a tanker of a Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited's (BPCL) depot in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal. Two of the seven are reported to be seriously injured in the blast.