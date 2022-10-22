Seven persons were wounded after a blast occurred when petrol was being filled in the container of a tanker of a Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited's (BPCL) depot in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal. Two of the seven are reported to be seriously injured in the blast.

The incident occurred on the outskirts of Bhopal, an official was quoted as saying on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday evening at the oil depot located in Bakania area, Khajuri police station in-charge Sandhya Mishra said.

BPCL said in a statement that the "unexpected fire" was being investigated. "Seven persons were injured in the blast. While six of them are either drivers or helpers of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) who were there to get fuel filled in their tankers, one is an employee of BPCL," Sandhya Mishra said.

The station in-charge added that two of them were seriously injured and undergoing treatment at a private hospital. While the actual reason has not been determined yet but the police official said short-circuit could be the reason.

In a statement, the state-run BPCL said, "An unexpected fire occurred at our POL Depot at Bakania near Bhopal on October 21 at around 7:30pm during a tank lorry filling. Immediate action was taken by the staff members present and the fire was extinguished quickly with the available resources."

"Six crew personnel of the three tank lorries of Hindustan Petroleum, which were being loaded, and one contractor employee were injured in the incident and were immediately shifted to the hospital where they are receiving medical treatment," the statement added.

It was committed to high safety standards in operations and Friday's incident was being investigated, it said.

