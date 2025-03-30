Earthquake today: 7.1-magnitude quake strikes near Tonga, tsunami alert withdrawn; no immediate damage reported

A powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck near Tonga on Sunday, prompting an initial tsunami warning that was later lifted.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred approximately 100 kilometers (62 miles) northeast of Tonga’s main island.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued an alert, cautioning that hazardous waves could affect coastlines within a 300-kilometer (185-mile) radius from the quake’s epicenter.

As of now, there are no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Initially, the US tsunami warning system cautioned that hazardous waves could impact coastal areas within 300 kilometers (185 miles) of the epicenter. In response, Tonga’s National Disaster Risk Management Office advised residents in low-lying coastal areas to move to higher ground and avoid shorelines.

Tectonic activity in the region Tonga, home to around 100,000 people, sits within the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of intense seismic activity stretching through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin. It is located more than 3,500 kilometers (2,000 miles) off Australia's east coast. Earthquakes are frequent in the region, with the latest tremor once again highlighting the vulnerability of the island nation to natural disasters.