76th Republic Day 2025: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, other Bollywood celebrities extend wishes to fans | Check here

Republic Day 2025: As India celebrates its 76th Republic Day, bigwigs from Bollywood have taken to social media to extend their heartfelt wishes to fans and fellow Indians.

India celebrates Republic Day on January 26 as its Constitution came into effect on this day in 1950.

Bollywood's veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan was the first to extend Republic Day wishes on X. “Gantantrata diwas ki aapko shubhkamnae. (Many best wishes for Republic Day),” BigB's X post in Hindi read.

Actor Akshay Kumar, whose patriotic film Sky Force has just released, said that freedom is not only our right, but also our duty in his republic day wish.

“Freedom is not only our right, it is also our responsibility. We’re free today because of the sacrifices of yesterday. Let’s honour this freedom by our actions and take India to greater heights. Happy Republic Day,” he said in an X post.

Republic Day Parade 2025 To celebrate its 76th Republic Day, India will hold a grand showcase of the country's unique blend of rich cultural diversity, unity, equality, development, and military prowess at Kartavya Path in the national capital.

The parade will start at 10:30 AM and will continue for about 90 minutes. The ceremony commences with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. The PM will come to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade.

Around 10,000 Special Guests are invited to witness the parade, which is in line with the government's objective to increase 'Jan Bhagidari' in events of national importance. These Special Guests from different walks of life are the architects of 'Swarnim Bharat'. They include the best performers in various fields and those who have made the best use of the government schemes.

For the first time ever, a tri-services tableau will show the spirit of jointness and integration between the armed forces, having the theme of 'Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat.' The tableau will depict a Joint Operations Room facilitating networking and communication among the three Services.