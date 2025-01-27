76th Republic Day celebrations: What is Beating Retreat ceremony? Know schedule, tickets, and more here

Beating Retreat 2025 ceremony: India marked its 76th Republic Day on January 26 with a spectacular parade at Kartavya Path, highlighting the nation's military power and cultural heritage. The celebration included diverse cultural performances and impressive marches by different armed forces contingents.

After the Republic Day celebrations, several sevents take place in the national capital which inlcudes Beating Retreat Ceremony on January 29, and National School Band Competition, and Bharat Parv, a cultural festival at the Red Fort from January 26-31.

What is Beating Retreat? The Beating Retreat ceremony will be held at Vijay Chowk on January 29. The ceremony marks the formal end of the Republic Day celebrations.

Beating Retreat ceremony 2025 schedule According to Rashtraparv, an official website of Ministry of Defence, the ceremony will feature a musical performance by the bands of the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, Delhi Police, and the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF).

“The ceremony is presided over by the President of India, who is the supreme commander of the Armed Forces,” the website states.

When was first beating retreat ceremony held in India? The beating retreat ceremony in India was first held in 1950s, during the state visit of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. Since then, the ceremony has become an annual event to pay tribute to the valour and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces1.

How to purhcase tickets for Beating Retreat? Beating Retreat full dress rehearsal tickets for January 28 costs ₹20 while the cost for the ceremony is ₹100. According to the PIB notoce, tickets can be purchased directly from the aamantran.mod.gov.in or ‘Aamantran’ mobile app.

Tickets can also be purchased from the booths/counters on production of Original Photo ID Card (Aadhar Card, Voter ID, Driving License, PAN Card, Passport and ID Card issued by Central/State Govt. etc, which will also be required to be carried for visiting the ceremony of Republic Day/Beating Retreat Rehearsal) from five locations: Sena Bhawan (Gate No 2), Shastri Bhawan (Near Gate No 3), Jantar Mantar (Near Main Gate), Pragati Maidan (Gate No 1) and Rajiv Chowk Metro Station (Gate No 7 & 8).