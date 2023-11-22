7th Pay Commission: Bihar govt raises DA by 4%. Details here

The Nitish Kumar-headed Bihar government has raised the dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees and dearness relief (DR) for pensioners by 4 percent, reports said on November 22. The decision was reportedly taken by the chief minister in the cabinet meeting held today.

Under the 7th Pay Commission, the government employees in the state are presently eligible for a DA of 42 percent. With the latest decision, the key allowance would be raised to 46 percent.

The increased DA will be rolled out with the salaries that are to be credited in December, Live Hindustan reported, adding that arrears would also be paid to the employees for four months.

The hike in DA has been issued in effect from July 1, 2023, the report said, which means that employees would eligible for arrears for the period between July and October.

The decision to raise the DA would benefit around 4.5 lakh state government employees in Bihar, and the DR hike would benefit around 6 lakh pensioners of the state.

The Bihar government is the latest to the increase the DA for employees. Earlier, an array of state governments raised the DA, along with DR for pensioners. This was in line with the Centre's decision in October to raise DA by 4 percent for central government employees.

Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are among the states and union territories that raised the DA and DR amidst the festive period of Dussehra and Diwali.

Notably, the DA component in the salaries of government employees is aimed at offsetting the impact of inflation.

