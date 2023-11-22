7th Pay Commission: Bihar govt raises DA by 4%. Details here
The decision to raise the dearness allowance (DA) would benefit around 4.5 lakh state government employees in Bihar, and the dearness relief (DR) hike would benefit around 6 lakh pensioners of the state.
The Nitish Kumar-headed Bihar government has raised the dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees and dearness relief (DR) for pensioners by 4 percent, reports said on November 22. The decision was reportedly taken by the chief minister in the cabinet meeting held today.