8 cheetahs have come, why didn't 16 crore jobs come in 8 years: Rahul's dig at PM

As the eight cheetahs were flown in from Namibia to India, Rahul Gandhi took a dig at PM Narendra Modi, saying that the eight cheetahs have come, 'why didn't 16 crore jobs come in 8 years'
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after eight cheetahs were moved from Namibia to India, saying the prime minister should now tell why 16 crore jobs weren't created in eight years.
PM Modi, who turned 72 on Saturday, released eight cheetahs at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh under the “Project Cheetah", seven decades after the animal was declared extinct in the country.
Taking to Twitter while on the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi said, "Eight cheetahs have come, now tell why 16 crore jobs didn't come in eight years."
"Yuvaon ki hai lalkar, le kar rahenge rozgaar (It is the cry of the youth that they will have employment)," the former Congress chief said, using the hashtag 'Rashtriya Berozgar Diwas'.
As the cheetahs were flown in from Namibia, the Congress claimed that in view of the "worrying" job situation in the country, the youth are marking the prime minister's birthday as "National Unemployment Day". The Congress also demanded that employment be provided as was promised.
PM Modi had promised to provide two crore jobs annually but the Congress claimed, only seven lakh people have been given employment in the last eight years. The Congress said 22 crore people had applied for jobs.
